Bioshock Infinite screenshots: combat, environments, historical anachronism?

By

A new selection of Bioshock Infinite screenshots have been released. You'll see some new environments, a glimpse of combat and the anticipatory thrill of a punching about to occur. Also, Elizabeth's got hold of a book. I don't know why I'm describing this stuff to you, because they're all embedded below.

To read too much into that last one: The Principles of Quantum Mechanics is almost certainly a loaded title hinting at some element of the game. Fun fact: Paul Dirac's book of the same title was first published in 1930, eighteen years after the game is set. A mistake? A clue? A different author? A possibly meaningless and unrelated thing that I've jumped on in an effort to say something about four screenshots? I'll let you decide.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
