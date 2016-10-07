BioShock Collection updates are live on Steam

The promised patches for BioShock: The Collection, which 2K said a few weeks ago would address the game's most egregious shortcomings and introduce support for 21:9 resolutions, are now live on Steam.

First, the BioShock 1 changes:

Field-Of-View is now adjustable from 75 to 130 in the Graphics Options Menu

21:9 Resolutions are now available. UI supports 2 modes (Stretch or Centered) at these resolutions

Resolved several graphical issues on NVidia hardware

New Graphics options available for lower-end machines

Mouse Button 4 and 5 assignments fixed

Mouse Icon Size is now adjustable and will scale with resolution

Several improvements have been made to Mouse Sensitivity, Threshold, and Buffering

Settings will no longer automatically reset on improperly shutting down BioShock

Speaker Mode should now be selectable from the Audio Options Menu

Fixed an initialization bug with Audio System

Miscellaneous bug fixes

And then BioShock 2 (which, apart from a few details, got basically the same treatment):

Field-Of-View is now adjustable from 75 to 130 in the Graphics Options Menu

21:9 Resolutions are now available. UI supports 2 modes (Stretch or Centered) at these resolutions

Mouse Button 4 and 5 assignments fixed

Mouse Icon Size is now adjustable and will scale with resolution

Several improvements have been made to Mouse Sensitivity, Threshold, and Buffering

DirectX 11 Performance improvements

Fixed several graphical issues with Occlusion Culling

Miscellaneous bug fixes

Not everybody is entirely satisfied with the result of the update, going by the follow-up comments on Steam, but 2K appear to consider the matter closed: Gamers who are still encountering problems are encouraged to "reach out to let 2K Support know."

