BioShock Collection updates are live on Steam

The patches add 21:9 support and FOV adjustments to BioShock 1 and 2.

The promised patches for BioShock: The Collection, which 2K said a few weeks ago would address the game's most egregious shortcomings and introduce support for 21:9 resolutions, are now live on Steam

First, the BioShock 1 changes: 

  • Field-Of-View is now adjustable from 75 to 130 in the Graphics Options Menu
  • 21:9 Resolutions are now available. UI supports 2 modes (Stretch or Centered) at these resolutions
  • Resolved several graphical issues on NVidia hardware
  • New Graphics options available for lower-end machines
  • Mouse Button 4 and 5 assignments fixed
  • Mouse Icon Size is now adjustable and will scale with resolution
  • Several improvements have been made to Mouse Sensitivity, Threshold, and Buffering
  • Settings will no longer automatically reset on improperly shutting down BioShock
  • Speaker Mode should now be selectable from the Audio Options Menu
  • Fixed an initialization bug with Audio System
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes

And then BioShock 2 (which, apart from a few details, got basically the same treatment):

  • Field-Of-View is now adjustable from 75 to 130 in the Graphics Options Menu
  • 21:9 Resolutions are now available. UI supports 2 modes (Stretch or Centered) at these resolutions
  • Mouse Button 4 and 5 assignments fixed
  • Mouse Icon Size is now adjustable and will scale with resolution
  • Several improvements have been made to Mouse Sensitivity, Threshold, and Buffering
  • DirectX 11 Performance improvements
  • Fixed several graphical issues with Occlusion Culling
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes

Not everybody is entirely satisfied with the result of the update, going by the follow-up comments on Steam, but 2K appear to consider the matter closed: Gamers who are still encountering problems are encouraged to "reach out to let 2K Support know."
 

Andy Chalk

As lead news writer during ‘merican hours, Andy covers the day-to-day events that keep PC gaming so interesting, exciting, and occasionally maddening. He’s fond of RPGs, FPSs, dungeons, Myst, and the glorious irony of his parents buying him a TRS-80 instead of an Atari so he wouldn't end up wasting his life on videogames.
