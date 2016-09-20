BioShock Collection update will address performance issues, introduce 21:9 support

Owners of BioShock and its sequel were granted a free update to the remastered versions last week, but it hasn't been smooth sailing since. Users have identified a lack of graphics options in the new versions of the games, and playing with a mouse in BioShock has proven a pain for many.

Those problems will hopefully be sorted soon, as publisher 2K has announced its plans for updating the PC versions of the remasters. According to the Steam post, the priorities are as follows:

General Mouse Fixes, including better Mouse Smoothing, Sensitivity and Acceleration Options in BioShock

Additional Speaker Mode Options in Audio Settings in BioShock

Improved FoV Slider Options in BioShock, BioShock 2 and Minerva’s Den

2 and Minerva’s Den Support for 21:9 display ratios in BioShock, BioShock 2 and Minerva’s Den

General stability improvement to reduce instances of game crashes.

Chris Livingston played the new versions last week for long enough to capture these before-and-after screenshots. There's no word on exactly when the first patch will roll out, but 2K promises it will come "soon".