BioMutant gets a lengthy gameplay video showing combat and exploration

BioMutant, the open world adventure about a squirrel-looking creature with a sword, is by all reports something worth anticipating. So far we've only had brief glimpses of the game, but this lengthy 25 minute video will probably be enough to figure out whether the game is for you.

Captured by IGN, the video apparently shows the opening missions of the game, and there's some good footage of how combat will play out as well. It kinda looks like Ratchet & Clank crossed with, um, most open world action RPGs, but Joe really dug it so there's probably more to it than that.

BioMutant is due some time in 2018. Check out the video below: