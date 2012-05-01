Bethesda teases Dawnguard Skyrim DLC

Developer Bethesda's blog has just released a piece of promotional art for something called “Dawnguard,” showing our old pal Dovahkiin with some wicked-looking, glowing orange eyes. The only details provided beyond the image are “Coming this summer to Xbox 360. More details at E3.” (Thanks for leaving the PC explicitly out of your announcement. We appreciate it. Really.)

Bethesda has mentioned wanting DLC for Skyrim to feel more like larger expansions , as opposed to the piecemeal offerings for Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas. Could this be a boxed expansion? It might instead be the DLC we've been promised more info about tomorrow ( some of which has already been leaked ) on Bethesda's Twitter, and we could know everything about it shortly.

There's scant info to be found in existing Elder Scrolls lore about anything called the “Dawnguard.” What do you think it could be?