Bethesda talks Fallout 4 graphics tech

Fallout 4 is so close now I can almost feel it: this time next week we'll all be up to our eyeballs in irradiated ghouls and radscorpions. Until then, you can use those eyeballs to look at the screenshots Bethesda have released alongside a dev blog describing some of the new tech that's been added to the Creation Engine. It's unusual to see new screenshots just days ahead of a release. Perhaps it has something to do with the batch of unofficial screens that leaked earlier this week.

New engine effects include:

Tiled Deferred Lighting

Temporal Anti-Aliasing

Screen Space Reflections

Bokeh Depth of Field

Screen Space Ambient Occlusion

Height Fog

Motion Blur

Filmic Tonemapping

Custom Skin and Hair Shading

Dynamic Dismemberment using Hardware Tessellation

Volumetric Lighting

Gamma Correct Physically Based Shading

As professional writers of words, we're fans of correct gamma. If you love rain in games, there's also a section of the blog post dedicated to you: "When a rain storm rolls in, our new material system allows the surfaces of the world to get wet, and a new cloth simulation system makes cloth, hair, and vegetation blow in the wind."

And here are a couple of new screens.

Fallout 4 is out November 10.