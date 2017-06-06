Bethesda Game Studios is hiring for a "AAA freemium game"

Bethesda Game Studios Montreal is working on a "bleeding-edge AAA freemium game", according to a new job listing on the Zenimax website. The studio is hoping to recruit a Game Performance Manager who will "envision, evolve, and operate monetization strategies" – which basically means Bethesda is working on a new free-to-play with some form of microtransaction model.

The successful applicant will "work with the game design team on monetization design, strategy and execution", among other responsibilities. The job listing doesn't specify what type of game it will be, nor which platforms it will launch on.

What we do know, is that Bethesda is working on three "big" projects which have yet to be announced. Todd Howard said as much at DICE earlier this year, revealing only that they'll all be "different than anything we've done before, while also being a Bethesda-style game."

Still, it's tempting to speculate. Will Bethesda take the freemium approach with a traditional, big-budget blockbuster title, or are we getting something more along the lines of Fallout Shelter? We may very well hear more at E3 next week, fingers crossed.