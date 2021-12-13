The best Vanguard PPSh-41 loadouts for Warzone

The Warzone PPSh-41 is a weapon we've seen in battle royale before. While the Cold War version was a middling SMG with average stats in most departments, the Vanguard version is a close-range monster, with a fast fire rate and a great deal of damage... if you hit all your shots.

Unlocked at rank 51, while it'll take you a little while to get there, it's more than worth the time. So without further ado, here are two brilliant Warzone PPSh-41 loadouts.

The best high-damage Vanguard PPSh-41 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Empress 140mm Rapid

Empress 140mm Rapid Optic: Nydar Model 47

Nydar Model 47 Stock: Kovalevskaya Skeletal

Kovalevskaya Skeletal Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags

7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags Ammunition: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Rear Grip: Fabric Rear Grip

Fabric Rear Grip Perk: Steady

Steady Perk 2: Quick

Secondary

Perks

EOD

Overkill

Combat Scout

Throwables

Throwing Knife

Heartbeat Sensor

This PPSh-41 Warzone loadout is a monster at close range. The attachments I've gone for destroy its accuracy, though, so you won't be able to do a huge amount even at medium ranges. But with your STG44 as a backup, this gun will completely dominate at close range.

First, no silencer. You could use the Mercury Silencer or M1929 Silencer, but with the PPSh-41, you're not playing to be stealthy. Instead we're using the Recoil Booster. With your improved fire rate, and Combined with the Empress 140mm Rapid barrel, you'll have a time-to-kill rivalling the best guns in the game.

Of course, you'll need to beef up your magazine capacity to make this actually work, which is why the 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags are here. Sure, they hurt your mobility, but having 71 rounds before you have to reload is a huge advantage.

The Rapid barrel isn't all sunshine and rainbows, though, because it harms your sprint-out time and accuracy. Here's the solution: don't use this gun at long range.

The Kovalevskaya Skeletal stock is perfect for this use. It boosts movement and sprint-to-fire speed, so you'll be running around faster (even more so with Quick Perk 2 slot).

In addition, the Mark VI Skeletal underbarrel attachment is a fantastic addition. It offers a boost to your ADS speed with no downside—rare in Warzone's world of trade-offs. Not to worry though, we're going for another trade-off with the Fabric Rear Grip. You get better sprint-out and ADS speed, but yet more harm to your accuracy. It hurts, but the damage potential is so worth it.

You're moving fast in general, but with the Steady perk, you'll be even speedier, as you'll move quicker when ADS and firing. Sliding around on roller skates while strafing in close quarters could be exactly what the doctor ordered when it comes to one-on-one engagements.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

The best versatile Vanguard PPSh-41 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: M1929 Silencer

M1929 Silencer Barrel: ZAC 300mm

ZAC 300mm Optic: Nydar Model 47

Nydar Model 47 Stock: ZAC Folding

ZAC Folding Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags

7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk: Steady

Steady Perk 2: Quick

Secondary

Perks

Cold Blooded

Ghost

Combat Scout

Throwables

Semtex

Stun Grenades

If you fancy a PPSh-41 Warzone loadout usable at medium ranges as well as close, here are the changes you should look to make.

First, chuck on the ZAC 300mm barrel. It's the longest one you have access to, and while it harms your movement speed slightly, it significantly improves your bullet velocity and accuracy. With a couple of other additions, you can make the PPSh-41 actually viable at reasonable distances.

The ZAC Folding stock is a great one for this gun, too: it helps reduce recoil when you fire in short bursts, so you should have a really reliable weapon for medium ranges. The Stippled Grip does the same thing and combined with the Lengthened ammunition, it's a perfect storm of mid-range power.

I like the Automaton as a secondary weapon for the PPSh-41. If you build that as a maximum-range beast, then the PPSh-41 works well as a secondary to cover you at all other ranges.