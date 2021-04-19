The best Sykov loadouts for Warzone

Looking for a Warzone Sykov loadout? The terrifying new weapon only released last week, and it has already been nerfed. Thanks to its impressive time-to-kill at close ranges, the new handgun has been wreaking havoc in Warzone, and Raven has reacted quickly to tone it down.

Before we dive into some setups, it's worth mentioning that you'll need to unlock the handgun via a weapon challenge. To unlock the Sykov pistol, you need to get four kills while using pistols in five different matches. You can also buy the Sparks Operator bundle and use the Sykov itself to complete the challenge and begin levelling up the gun immediately.

The handgun is very frustrating to play against, so if you can't beat your trigger-happy opponents, you may as well join them. We've already reserved a spot for the Sykov in our best Warzone loadouts guide, but if you're looking for a variety of builds to test over the next few days, here are the best Sykov Warzone loadouts, and the attachments you need to unlock for them.

Akimbo Sykov setup

The best Akimbo Sykov Warzone loadout for maximum damage

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Sorokin 140mm Auto

Sorokin 140mm Auto Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Ammunition: 80 Round Drums

80 Round Drums Perk: Akimbo

Primary

Perks

Double Time

Ghost

Amped

Throwables

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

The Sykov pistol is following a similar introduction to Warzone as the Diamatti handgun. Both were overpowered at launch, and this is worsened by their Akimbo stock/perk. Not only do we have the ability to dual-wield the Sykov, we can also slap a huge 80 Round Drum attachment on it to make sure we won't run out of ammo when hip firing.

You absolutely need the Sorokin 140mm Auto barrel to make the gun fully automatic and boost its fire rate. To round off this build, Modern Warfare's trusty Monolithic Suppressor muzzle is perfect for extending your damage range and keeping your shots as quiet as possible. Select the 5mW Laser for accuracy and a faster sprint-to-fire speed to make this setup feel unstoppable.

One thing to bear in mind is that you'll need to complete two different weapon challenges to rock this build. As mentioned above, you need to unlock the Sykov pistol to use it and begin grinding for its best attachments. However, to unlock the Akimbo perk, you also need to get three kills in five different matches with the Sykov, using the Mo'Money perk. In the description, the weapon challenge instructs you to do this using the Renetti pistol but this is just a typo—it only works with the Sykov. You'll unlock the Mo'Money perk as you level up the weapon, just remember to equip it once you reach level 32.

Single Sykov setup

The best Sykov Warzone loadout for shredding solo

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Sorokin 140mm Auto

Sorokin 140mm Auto Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Ammunition: 80 Round Drums

80 Round Drums Rear Grip: VLK Prizrak

Primary

CR-56 AMAX

Perks

E.O.D.

Ghost

Tune Up

Throwables

Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

If you're on the hunt for a single Sykov loadout, this build is the best of the bunch. The main difference between this build and the one above is that this doesn't rely on the Akimbo perk. Most of the build is very similar in that it uses the same muzzle, barrel, and ammunition, but the real stars are the Tac Laser and VLK Prizrak rear grip. The VLK PRizrak is essential to improve your mobility, whereas the Tac Laser offers more stability than its 5mW counterpart.

I recommend pairing the Sykov with an assault rifle. This allows you to cover medium-long distances with your primary, allowing you to switch to Handgun Golf to gun down nearby threats. Again, you've basically got neverending ammo in this tiny firearm, so hold down LMB and enjoy.

Finally, this selection of perks will keep you safe, with E.O.D. reducing the damage you take from non killstreak explosive, Ghost hiding you from enemy UAVs and Heartbeat Sensors, and Tune Up helping you to get your squad back on its feet quickly when they're downed. As always, you can't go wrong with the Heartbeat Sensor as your tactical equipment. When you're stalking an opponent, it's best to pinpoint their exact location before sliding in with the Sykov.