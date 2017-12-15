For as long as there have been PC games, there have been modders turning them into Star Wars games. Some mods add stormtrooper skins or lightsabers, and some are massively ambitious total conversions that warrant recognition as full Star Wars games in their own right.

Whether you're looking for a few cosmetic additions or you want your game to be completely transported to a galaxy far, far away, here are the best Star Wars mods for PC games.