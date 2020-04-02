The best Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord mods

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord is still in Early Access, but dozens of mods have already started appearing, giving you new ways to customize and personalize your experience in the medieval sandbox RPG.

Below you'll find the best Bannerlord mods we've found so far. Some tweak and change the gameplay, others improve the look of the world or characters, and one adds a developer console to Bannerlord so you can easily input commands.

Remember to read each mod's page completely—there may be specific installation instructions, and some mods require you to start a new campaign before they will work. Back up your files and saved games, and remember that updates to Bannerlord, which is still in Early Access, may prevent some mods from working in the future. We'll be updating this list as new mods appear.

Gameplay mods

Screamerlord: If you really want to get immersed in Bannerlord, this mod lets you use your own voice to give commands to your troops. Using a speech recognition tool called VoiceAttack, you can direct your troops by speaking (yelling!) into a microphone. The free version of VoiceAttack gives you 20 commands, but if you pony up for the premium edition you'll get 50.

Hideout Player Party Limit Removed: Allows you to bring your entire army to attack bandit hideouts instead of just a few members—very useful in the mid-to-late game to tackle those ultra-tough hideouts.

Smith Forever: This module removes the stamina cost for smithing, refining, and smelting, which means you can keep on working for as long as you have materials to craft with.

Gay Marriage: This mod removes the sex check when you begin a romance, letting you woo and marry characters even if they're the same sex as your character. The same restrictions apply—your desired partner must be unmarried and you can't already be related to them.

Tournament XP Enabler: Oddly, fighting in tournaments doesn't give you XP. This mod fixes that, giving you XP for jousting, horse racing, archery, and all other tournaments.

Female Soldiers for All Factions: No reason for men to have all the fun on the battlefield. This mod adds a mix of women soldiers to every faction and soldier type in Bannerlord.

Visual mods

NPC Revamp: Currently a work in progress, this mod is improving the appearances of Bannerlord's NPCs using the character creation tools. It's not attempting to make everyone beautiful, but give them more character, make them look grittier, tougher, and better. You can even copy the face codes and apply them to your own character.

BannerEditor Enhancer: If you're gonna be a Bannerlord, you're gonna want an attractive banner. This mod greatly expands the color palate giving you additional options in the banner creation tool.

Dro's Color Correction: Spruces up the colors, providing deeper greens, richer sunsets, and crisper colors in general.

Invisible Helmet: You spent all the time in the character creator, so why should you hide your face? This mod removes your helmet while still keeping the armor bonus intact.

Utilities

Developer Console: Lets you access the developer console by pressing Ctrl + the key tilde (~). This will let you input console commands to list, cancel, and complete active quests, which can be extremely helpful if you run into any game-breaking quest bugs. See the mod page for details.

Intro Disabler: Look, it's a nice intro with a glowing hot sword being stamped by a hammer and a bunch of logos. And it's honestly not even a long intro. But do you need to see it every time you start a game? Probably not. This disables it.