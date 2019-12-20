Popular

Unlock your Guardian's potential with these Destiny 2 armour mods

If you can choose between them all.

What are the best Destiny 2 mods to suit your playstyle? After years of playing Destiny 2 many of us have amassed a strong collection of armour, it’s about time I dived deep into the mods scene. 

Following the Destiny 2 armor 2.0 update that landed with Shadowkeep in 2019, mods got an overhaul and stats-based Guardian protection returned in a big way. This guide covers everything, from where to get Destiny 2 armor mods, how they work, and the armour sets with which they work. 

How do mods work?

Mods offer bonuses such as reload speed increases, better stats, boons against specific enemies. Then there are season-specific mods that can change how your grenades operate or add an extra overshield to your character, for example. Mods also have an energy cost from one to six, which is based on their power and application. 

Mods also have energy types and will only work in specific types of armour. This means your chosen armour must match the energy type of the mod you’d like to use. Then it must have enough energy to power the mod. Regardless of armour type, all legendaries have three mod slots: one universal slot and two armour-specific mods (Arms, Legs, Helmet, Chest, and Class Item).

Then there are specific armour sets with a fourth seasonal or activity-based slot, like the Dreambane armour set that has slot for an Undying Armor mod.

What are the best Destiny 2 mods?

There’s no straight answer to this: every season a significant number rotate, some of which are crucial in completing endgame activities. Some are activity specific, too, like the advanced relay defender mods that work exceptionally well for boss damage in the Garden of Salvation, but little else. 

It all comes down to the class you’re playing, the weapons you're using, and your build. In other words, it’s better to pick up all the mods you can instead of pursuing specific ones. Also make sure that no matter what you choose, it complements your style of play and equipment.

All Destiny 2 mods by slot

Now that I've covered the basics of mods, the table below will tell you how to get them all, how much they cost, and where to slot 'em.

Helmet

Any
ModEnergy costHow to getNotes
Precision Weapon Targeting5General play, Gunsmith, vendor packagesApplies to hand cannons, scout rifles, linear fusion rifles, trace rifles, slug shotguns, and snipers
Scatter Projectile Targeting5General play, Gunsmith, vendor packagesApplies to auto rifles, machine guns, SMGs pulse rifles, sidearms, and fusion rifles

Arc
ModEnergy costHow to get
Bow Ammo Finder2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Machine Gun Ammo Finder3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Pulse Rifle Ammo Finder1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Shotgun Ammo Finder3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Sword Ammo Finder2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Bow Targeting3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Enhanced Bow Targeting5Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner
Machine Gun Targeting3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Pulse Rifle Targeting2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Shotgun Targeting3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages

Solar
ModEnergy costHow to get
Auto Rifle Ammo Finder1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Submachine Gun Ammo Finder1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Rocket Launcher Ammo Finder2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Fusion Rifle Ammo Finder2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Linear Fusion Ammo Finder3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Auto Rifle Targeting1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Fusion Rifle Targeting2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Linear Fusion Rifle Targeting4General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Submachine Gun Targeting1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Enhanced Linear Fusion Rifle Targeting6Seasonal (Infinite Lantern)

Void
ModEnergy costHow to get
Grenade Launcher Ammo Finder3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Hand Cannon Ammo Finder1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Scout Rifle Ammo Finder1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Sidearm Ammo Finder1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Sniper Rifle Ammo Finder3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Hand Cannon Targeting4General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Enhanced Hand Cannon Targeting6Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner
Scout Rifle Targeting2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Sidearm Targeting1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Sniper Rifle Targeting4General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Enhanced Sniper Rifle Targeting6Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner

Arms

(Image credit: Bungie)

Any
ModEnergy costHow to getNotes
Enhanced Rifle Loader3Seasonal (Infinite Lantern)Applies to scout rifles, pulse rifles, scout rifles, sniper rifles, fusion rifles, linear fusion rifles
Enhanced Bow Launcher2Seasonal (Infinite Lantern)
Enhanced Sniper Rifle Loader2Seasonal (Infinite Lantern)
Fastball2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Light Arms Loader4General play, Gunsmith, vendor packagesApplies to hand cannons, sidearms, SMGs, bows
Rifle Loader5General play, Gunsmith, vendor packagesApplies to scout rifles, pulse rifles, scout rifles, sniper rifles, fusion rifles, linear fusion rifles
Large Weapon Loader5General play, Gunsmith, vendor packagesApplies to rocket launchers, grenade launchers, and shotguns

Arc
ModEnergy costHow to get
Impact Induction3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Enhanced Impact Induction5Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner
Bow Reloader2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Machine Gun Loader3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Pulse Rifle Loader1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Shotgun Loader3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Enhanced Shotgun Loader5Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner

Solar
ModEnergy costHow to get
Momentum Transfer3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Enhanced Momentum Transfer5Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner
Auto Rifle Loader1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Fusion Rifle Loader2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Linear Fusion Rifle Loader3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Rocket Launcher Loader4General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Enhanced Rocket Launcher Loader6Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner
Submachine Gun Loader2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages

Void
ModEnergy costHow to get
Grenade Launcher Loader3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Enhanced Grenade Launcher Loader5Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner
Hand Cannon Loader3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Enhanced Hand Cannon Loader5Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner
Scout Rifle Loader1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Sidearms Loader1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Sniper Rifle Loader4General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages

Chest

(Image credit: Bungie)

Any
Mod Energy costHow to get
Enhanced Unflinching Rifle Aim3Seasonal (Infinite Lantern)
Breach Resonator5Seasonal (Infinite Lantern)
Molten Overload2Seasonal (Infinite Lantern)
Disruptor Spike2Seasonal (Infinite Lantern)
Unstoppable Schwarzchild Condensor2Seasonal (Infinite Lantern)
Tenderizer3Seasonal (Infinite Lantern)
Unflinching Light Arms Aim4General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Unflinching Rifle Aim5General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Unflinching Large Arms4General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages

Arc
ModEnergy costHow to get
Bow Reserves1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Machine Gun Reserves3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Pulse Rifle Reserves1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Shotgun Reserves3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Sword Reserves2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Unflinching Bow Aim3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Enhanced Unflinching Bow Aim5Pinnacle Activities and Iron Banner
Unflinching Machine Gun3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Unflinching Pulse Rifle Aim2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Unflinching Shotgun Aim2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages

Solar
ModEnergy costHow to get
Auto Rifle Reserves2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Fusion Rifle Reserves2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Linear Fusion Rifle Reserves3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Rocket Launcher Reserves3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Submachine Gun Reserves1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Unflinching Auto Rifle Aim1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Unflinching Fusion Rifle Aim2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Unflinching Linear Fusion Aim4General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Enhanced Unflinching Linear Fusion Aim6Pinnacle Activities and Iron Banner
Unflinching Submachine Gun Aim1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages

Void
ModEnergy costHow to get
Grenade Launcher Reserves3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Hand Cannon Reserves1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Scout Rifle Reserves1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Sidearm Reserves1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Sniper Rifle Reserves3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Unflinching Grenade Launcher Aim3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Unflinching Hand Cannon Aim2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Unflinching Scout Rifle Aim3Pinnacle Activities and Iron Banner
Unflinching Sidearm Aim4General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Unflinching Sniper Aim4General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Enhanced Unflinching Sniper Aim6Pinnacle Activities and Iron Banner

Legs

(Image credit: Bungie)

Any
ModEnergy costHow to getNotes
Traction3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Light Arms Dexterity4General play, Gunsmith, vendor packagesApplies to hand cannons, sidearms, SMGs
Rifle Dexterity4General play, Gunsmith, vendor packagesApplies to scout rifles, pulse rifles, sniper rifles, fusion rifles, trace rifles, linear fusion rifles, auto rifles
Oversize Weapon Dexterity4General play, Gunsmith, vendor packagesApplies to rocket launchers, grenade launchers, shotguns, bows
Primary Ammo Scavenger3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Special Ammo Scavenger4General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Power Ammo Scavenger5General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages

Arc
ModEnergy costHow to get
Arrow Scavenger2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Machine Gun Scavenger3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Pulse Rifle Scavenger1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Shotgun Scavenger2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Enhanced Shotgun Scavenger6Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner
Bow Dexterity2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Machine Gun Dexterity3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Pulse Rifle Dexterity1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Shotgun Dexterity4General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Enhanced Shotgun Dexterity6Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner

Solar
ModEnergy costHow to get
Auto Rifle Scavenger1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Fusion Rifle Scavenger2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Linear Fusion Rifle Scavenger3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Rocket Launcher Scavenger3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Submachine Gun Scavenger1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Auto Rifle Dexterity1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Fusion Rifle Dexterity2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Linear Fusion Dexterity3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Rocket Launcher Dexterity3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Enhanced Rocket Launcher Dexterity5Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner
Submachine Gun Dexterity2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages

Void
ModEnergy costHow to get
Grenade Launcher Scavenger3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Hand Cannon Scavenger2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Scout Rifle Scavenger1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Sidearm Scavenger1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Sniper Rifle Scavenger3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Grenade Launcher Dexterity3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Hand Cannon Dexterity1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Enhanced Hand Cannon Dexterity 3Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner
Scout Rifle Dexterity1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Sidearm Dexterity2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Sniper Rifle Dexterity2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Enhanced Sniper Rifle Dexterity3Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner

Class item

(Image credit: Bungie)

Any
ModEnergy costHow to get
Guardian Angel4Seasonal (Infinite Lantern)
Void Battery5Seasonal (Infinite Lantern)
Heavy Finisher7Seasonal (Infinite Lantern)
Solar Plexus6Seasonal (Infinite Lantern)
From the Depths3Seasonal (Infinite Lantern)
Absolution3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Distribution4General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Special Finisher2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Snapload Finisher1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages

Arc
ModEnergy costHow to get
Invigoration1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Outreach2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
One-Two Finisher1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Explosive Finisher 1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Hands-On2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Pump Action3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Bleeding Edge2Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn
Storm of Lead3Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn

Solar
ModEnergy costHow to get
Recuperation1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Innervation1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Bomber2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Enhanced Bomber4Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner
Ashes to Assets3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Enhanced Ashes to Assets4Pinnacle Activities and Iron Banner
Light Refractor3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Blast Off3Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn
Light Conductor3Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn

Void
ModEnergy costHow to get
Better Already1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Insulation1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Perpetuation2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Dynamo3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Bulwark Finisher3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Healthy Finisher1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Remote Connection3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Dire Artillery3Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn

Universal

(Image credit: Bungie)

Any
ModEnergy costHow to getNotes
Solidus Strike1Seasonal (Infinite Lantern)
Splintered Gladius1Seasonal (Infinite Lantern)
Biomontizer1Seasonal (Infinite Lantern)
Tithe Collector's Sigil1Seasonal (Infinite Lantern)
Knight Errant1Seasonal (Infinite Lantern)
Paragon Mod4General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Discipline Mod3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Strength Mod3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Intellect Mod5General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Mobility Mod3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Recovery Mod4General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Resilience Mod3General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Minor Resist1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Major Resist1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Boss Resist2General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Taking Charge3Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn
Shield Break Charge1Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn
Empowered Finish1Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn
High-Energy Fire4Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn
Concussive Dampener1Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn
Dreambane Mod1Unlocked by participating in Season of the UndyingCan only be placed in Season of the Undying armour with Undying mod slots
Enhanced Relay Defender3Found in Garden of Salvation bonus chestsCan only be placed in Season of the Undying armour with Undying mod slots
Relay Defender1Found in Garden of Salvation bonus chestsCan only be placed in Season of the Undying armour with Undying mod slots
Taken Armaments3Found in Last Wish bonus chestsCan only be placed in armour found in Last Wish
Taken Invigoration1Found in Last Wish bonus chestsCan only be placed in armour found in Last Wish
Taken Barrier1Found in Last Wish bonus chestsCan only be placed in armour found in Last Wish
Taken Repurposing2Found in Last Wish bonus chestsCan only be placed in armour found in Last Wish
Fallen Armaments3Found in Scourge of the past bonus chestsCan only be placed in armour found in Scourge of the Past for Black Armory gear
Fallen Invigoration1Found in Scourge of the Past bonus chestsCan only be placed in armour found in Scourge of the Past for Black Armory gear
Fallen Barrier1Found in Scourge of the Past bonus chestsCan only be placed in armour found in Scourge of the Past for Black Armory gear
Fallen Repurposing2Found in Scourge of the Past bonus chestsCan only be placed in armour found in Scourge of the Past for Black Armory gear
Striking Hand2Found in the MenagerieCan only be placed in armour with a Season of Opulence slot
Shielding Hand1Found in the MenagerieCan only be placed in armour with a Season of Opulence slot
Giving Hand3Found in the MenagerieCan only be placed in armour with a Season of Opulence slot
Power Overwhelming2Found in the MenagerieCan only be placed in armour with a Season of Opulence slot
Energized1Found in the MenagerieCan only be placed in armour with a Season of Opulence slot
Hive Armaments3Found in Crown of Sorrow bonus chestsCan only be placed in armour with a Season of Opulence slot
Hive Invigoration1Found in Crown of Sorrow bonus chestsCan only be placed in armour with a Season of Opulence slot
Hive Barrier1Found in Crown of Sorrow bonus chestsCan only be placed in armour with a Season of Opulence slot
Hive Repurposing2Found in Crown of Sorrow bonus chestsCan only be placed in armour with a Season of Opulence slot

Arc
ModEnergy costHow to getNotes
Arc Resistance1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Quick Charge5Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn
Striking Light5Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn
Heavy Handed7Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn
Powerful Friends4Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn
Supreme Nightmare Banisher3Unlocked by completing Nightmare HuntsCan only be placed in Season of the Undying armour with Undying slots
Enhanced Nightmare Banisher2Unlocked by completing Nightmare HuntsCan only be placed in Season of the Undying armour with Undying slots
Nightmare Banisher1Unlocked by completing Nightmare HuntsCan only be placed in Season of the Undying armour with Undying slots
Enhanced Resistant Tether1Found in Garden of Salvation bonus chestsCan only be placed in Season of the Undying armour with Undying slots
Resistant Tether1Found in Garden of Salvation bonus chestsCan only be placed in Season of the Undying armour with Undying slots
Empowering Largesse1Found in the MenagerieCan only be placed in armour that contains Season of Opulence slots
Emperor's Shock2Found in the MenagerieCan only be placed in armour that contains Season of Opulence slots

Solar
ModEnergy costHow to getNotes
Solar Resistance1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Heal Thyself4Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn
Firepower4Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn
Blast Rounds3Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn
Charged Up2Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn
Supreme Nightmare Breaker3Unlocked by completing Nightmare HuntsCan only be placed in Season of the Undying armour with Undying slots
Enhanced Nightmare Breaker2Unlocked by completing Nightmare HuntsCan only be placed in Season of the Undying armour with Undying slots
Nightmare Breaker1Unlocked by completing Nightmare HuntsCan only be placed in Season of the Undying armour with Undying slots
Enhanced Voltaic Ammo Collector3Found in Garden of Salvation bonus chestsCan only be placed in Season of the Undying armour with Undying slots
Voltaic Ammo Collector1Found in Garden of Salvation bonus chestsCan only be placed in Season of the Undying armour with Undying slots
Radiant Largesse1Found in the MenagerieCan only be placed in armour that contains Season of Opulence slots
Emperor's Blaze2Found in the MenagerieCan only be placed in armour that contains Season of Opulence slots

Void
ModEnergy costHow to getNotes
Void Resistance1General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages
Protective Light2Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn
Precisely Charged1Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn
Stacks on Stacks4Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn
Supreme Nightmare Crusher3Unlocked by completing Nightmare HuntsCan only be placed in Season of the Undying with Undying slots
Enhanced Nightmare Crusher2Unlocked by completing Nightmare HuntsCan only be placed in Season of the Undying with Undying slots
Nightmare Crusher1Unlocked by completing Nightmare HuntsCan only be placed in Season of the Undying with Undying slots
Enhanced Voltaic Mote Collector3Can only be placed in Season of the Undying with Undying slots
Voltaic Mote Collector1Can only be placed in Season of the Undying with Undying slots
Embraced Largesse1Found in the MenagerieCan only be placed in armour that contains Season of Opulence slots
Emperor's Balance2Found in the MenagerieCan only be placed in armour that contains Season of Opulence slots
Extra Reserves3Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn
