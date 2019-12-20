Unlock your Guardian's potential with these Destiny 2 armour mods

What are the best Destiny 2 mods to suit your playstyle? After years of playing Destiny 2 many of us have amassed a strong collection of armour, it’s about time I dived deep into the mods scene.

Following the Destiny 2 armor 2.0 update that landed with Shadowkeep in 2019, mods got an overhaul and stats-based Guardian protection returned in a big way. This guide covers everything, from where to get Destiny 2 armor mods, how they work, and the armour sets with which they work.

How do mods work?

Mods offer bonuses such as reload speed increases, better stats, boons against specific enemies. Then there are season-specific mods that can change how your grenades operate or add an extra overshield to your character, for example. Mods also have an energy cost from one to six, which is based on their power and application.

Mods also have energy types and will only work in specific types of armour. This means your chosen armour must match the energy type of the mod you’d like to use. Then it must have enough energy to power the mod. Regardless of armour type, all legendaries have three mod slots: one universal slot and two armour-specific mods (Arms, Legs, Helmet, Chest, and Class Item).

Then there are specific armour sets with a fourth seasonal or activity-based slot, like the Dreambane armour set that has slot for an Undying Armor mod.

What are the best Destiny 2 mods?

There’s no straight answer to this: every season a significant number rotate, some of which are crucial in completing endgame activities. Some are activity specific, too, like the advanced relay defender mods that work exceptionally well for boss damage in the Garden of Salvation, but little else.

It all comes down to the class you’re playing, the weapons you're using, and your build. In other words, it’s better to pick up all the mods you can instead of pursuing specific ones. Also make sure that no matter what you choose, it complements your style of play and equipment.

All Destiny 2 mods by slot

Now that I've covered the basics of mods, the table below will tell you how to get them all, how much they cost, and where to slot 'em.

Helmet

Any Mod Energy cost How to get Notes Precision Weapon Targeting 5 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Applies to hand cannons, scout rifles, linear fusion rifles, trace rifles, slug shotguns, and snipers Scatter Projectile Targeting 5 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Applies to auto rifles, machine guns, SMGs pulse rifles, sidearms, and fusion rifles

Arc Mod Energy cost How to get Bow Ammo Finder 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Machine Gun Ammo Finder 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Pulse Rifle Ammo Finder 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Shotgun Ammo Finder 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Sword Ammo Finder 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Bow Targeting 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Enhanced Bow Targeting 5 Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner Machine Gun Targeting 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Pulse Rifle Targeting 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Shotgun Targeting 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages

Solar Mod Energy cost How to get Auto Rifle Ammo Finder 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Submachine Gun Ammo Finder 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Rocket Launcher Ammo Finder 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Fusion Rifle Ammo Finder 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Linear Fusion Ammo Finder 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Auto Rifle Targeting 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Fusion Rifle Targeting 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Linear Fusion Rifle Targeting 4 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Submachine Gun Targeting 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Enhanced Linear Fusion Rifle Targeting 6 Seasonal (Infinite Lantern)

Void Mod Energy cost How to get Grenade Launcher Ammo Finder 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Hand Cannon Ammo Finder 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Scout Rifle Ammo Finder 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Sidearm Ammo Finder 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Sniper Rifle Ammo Finder 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Hand Cannon Targeting 4 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Enhanced Hand Cannon Targeting 6 Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner Scout Rifle Targeting 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Sidearm Targeting 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Sniper Rifle Targeting 4 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Enhanced Sniper Rifle Targeting 6 Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner

Arms

(Image credit: Bungie)

Any Mod Energy cost How to get Notes Enhanced Rifle Loader 3 Seasonal (Infinite Lantern) Applies to scout rifles, pulse rifles, scout rifles, sniper rifles, fusion rifles, linear fusion rifles Enhanced Bow Launcher 2 Seasonal (Infinite Lantern) Enhanced Sniper Rifle Loader 2 Seasonal (Infinite Lantern) Fastball 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Light Arms Loader 4 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Applies to hand cannons, sidearms, SMGs, bows Rifle Loader 5 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Applies to scout rifles, pulse rifles, scout rifles, sniper rifles, fusion rifles, linear fusion rifles Large Weapon Loader 5 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Applies to rocket launchers, grenade launchers, and shotguns

Arc Mod Energy cost How to get Impact Induction 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Enhanced Impact Induction 5 Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner Bow Reloader 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Machine Gun Loader 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Pulse Rifle Loader 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Shotgun Loader 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Enhanced Shotgun Loader 5 Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner

Solar Mod Energy cost How to get Momentum Transfer 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Enhanced Momentum Transfer 5 Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner Auto Rifle Loader 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Fusion Rifle Loader 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Linear Fusion Rifle Loader 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Rocket Launcher Loader 4 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Enhanced Rocket Launcher Loader 6 Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner Submachine Gun Loader 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages

Void Mod Energy cost How to get Grenade Launcher Loader 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Enhanced Grenade Launcher Loader 5 Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner Hand Cannon Loader 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Enhanced Hand Cannon Loader 5 Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner Scout Rifle Loader 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Sidearms Loader 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Sniper Rifle Loader 4 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages

Chest

(Image credit: Bungie)

Any Mod Energy cost How to get Enhanced Unflinching Rifle Aim 3 Seasonal (Infinite Lantern) Breach Resonator 5 Seasonal (Infinite Lantern) Molten Overload 2 Seasonal (Infinite Lantern) Disruptor Spike 2 Seasonal (Infinite Lantern) Unstoppable Schwarzchild Condensor 2 Seasonal (Infinite Lantern) Tenderizer 3 Seasonal (Infinite Lantern) Unflinching Light Arms Aim 4 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Unflinching Rifle Aim 5 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Unflinching Large Arms 4 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages

Arc Mod Energy cost How to get Bow Reserves 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Machine Gun Reserves 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Pulse Rifle Reserves 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Shotgun Reserves 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Sword Reserves 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Unflinching Bow Aim 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Enhanced Unflinching Bow Aim 5 Pinnacle Activities and Iron Banner Unflinching Machine Gun 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Unflinching Pulse Rifle Aim 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Unflinching Shotgun Aim 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages

Solar Mod Energy cost How to get Auto Rifle Reserves 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Fusion Rifle Reserves 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Linear Fusion Rifle Reserves 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Rocket Launcher Reserves 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Submachine Gun Reserves 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Unflinching Auto Rifle Aim 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Unflinching Fusion Rifle Aim 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Unflinching Linear Fusion Aim 4 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Enhanced Unflinching Linear Fusion Aim 6 Pinnacle Activities and Iron Banner Unflinching Submachine Gun Aim 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages

Void Mod Energy cost How to get Grenade Launcher Reserves 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Hand Cannon Reserves 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Scout Rifle Reserves 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Sidearm Reserves 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Sniper Rifle Reserves 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Unflinching Grenade Launcher Aim 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Unflinching Hand Cannon Aim 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Unflinching Scout Rifle Aim 3 Pinnacle Activities and Iron Banner Unflinching Sidearm Aim 4 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Unflinching Sniper Aim 4 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Enhanced Unflinching Sniper Aim 6 Pinnacle Activities and Iron Banner

Legs

(Image credit: Bungie)

Any Mod Energy cost How to get Notes Traction 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Light Arms Dexterity 4 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Applies to hand cannons, sidearms, SMGs Rifle Dexterity 4 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Applies to scout rifles, pulse rifles, sniper rifles, fusion rifles, trace rifles, linear fusion rifles, auto rifles Oversize Weapon Dexterity 4 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Applies to rocket launchers, grenade launchers, shotguns, bows Primary Ammo Scavenger 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Special Ammo Scavenger 4 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Power Ammo Scavenger 5 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages

Arc Mod Energy cost How to get Arrow Scavenger 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Machine Gun Scavenger 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Pulse Rifle Scavenger 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Shotgun Scavenger 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Enhanced Shotgun Scavenger 6 Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner Bow Dexterity 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Machine Gun Dexterity 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Pulse Rifle Dexterity 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Shotgun Dexterity 4 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Enhanced Shotgun Dexterity 6 Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner

Solar Mod Energy cost How to get Auto Rifle Scavenger 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Fusion Rifle Scavenger 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Linear Fusion Rifle Scavenger 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Rocket Launcher Scavenger 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Submachine Gun Scavenger 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Auto Rifle Dexterity 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Fusion Rifle Dexterity 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Linear Fusion Dexterity 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Rocket Launcher Dexterity 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Enhanced Rocket Launcher Dexterity 5 Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner Submachine Gun Dexterity 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages

Void Mod Energy cost How to get Grenade Launcher Scavenger 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Hand Cannon Scavenger 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Scout Rifle Scavenger 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Sidearm Scavenger 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Sniper Rifle Scavenger 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Grenade Launcher Dexterity 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Hand Cannon Dexterity 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Enhanced Hand Cannon Dexterity 3 Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner Scout Rifle Dexterity 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Sidearm Dexterity 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Sniper Rifle Dexterity 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Enhanced Sniper Rifle Dexterity 3 Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner

Class item

(Image credit: Bungie)

Any Mod Energy cost How to get Guardian Angel 4 Seasonal (Infinite Lantern) Void Battery 5 Seasonal (Infinite Lantern) Heavy Finisher 7 Seasonal (Infinite Lantern) Solar Plexus 6 Seasonal (Infinite Lantern) From the Depths 3 Seasonal (Infinite Lantern) Absolution 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Distribution 4 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Special Finisher 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Snapload Finisher 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages

Arc Mod Energy cost How to get Invigoration 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Outreach 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages One-Two Finisher 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Explosive Finisher 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Hands-On 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Pump Action 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Bleeding Edge 2 Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn Storm of Lead 3 Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn

Solar Mod Energy cost How to get Recuperation 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Innervation 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Bomber 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Enhanced Bomber 4 Pinnacle activities and Iron Banner Ashes to Assets 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Enhanced Ashes to Assets 4 Pinnacle Activities and Iron Banner Light Refractor 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Blast Off 3 Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn Light Conductor 3 Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn

Void Mod Energy cost How to get Better Already 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Insulation 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Perpetuation 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Dynamo 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Bulwark Finisher 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Healthy Finisher 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Remote Connection 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Dire Artillery 3 Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn

Universal

(Image credit: Bungie)

Any Mod Energy cost How to get Notes Solidus Strike 1 Seasonal (Infinite Lantern) Splintered Gladius 1 Seasonal (Infinite Lantern) Biomontizer 1 Seasonal (Infinite Lantern) Tithe Collector's Sigil 1 Seasonal (Infinite Lantern) Knight Errant 1 Seasonal (Infinite Lantern) Paragon Mod 4 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Discipline Mod 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Strength Mod 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Intellect Mod 5 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Mobility Mod 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Recovery Mod 4 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Resilience Mod 3 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Minor Resist 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Major Resist 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Boss Resist 2 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Taking Charge 3 Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn Shield Break Charge 1 Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn Empowered Finish 1 Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn High-Energy Fire 4 Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn Concussive Dampener 1 Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn Dreambane Mod 1 Unlocked by participating in Season of the Undying Can only be placed in Season of the Undying armour with Undying mod slots Enhanced Relay Defender 3 Found in Garden of Salvation bonus chests Can only be placed in Season of the Undying armour with Undying mod slots Relay Defender 1 Found in Garden of Salvation bonus chests Can only be placed in Season of the Undying armour with Undying mod slots Taken Armaments 3 Found in Last Wish bonus chests Can only be placed in armour found in Last Wish Taken Invigoration 1 Found in Last Wish bonus chests Can only be placed in armour found in Last Wish Taken Barrier 1 Found in Last Wish bonus chests Can only be placed in armour found in Last Wish Taken Repurposing 2 Found in Last Wish bonus chests Can only be placed in armour found in Last Wish Fallen Armaments 3 Found in Scourge of the past bonus chests Can only be placed in armour found in Scourge of the Past for Black Armory gear Fallen Invigoration 1 Found in Scourge of the Past bonus chests Can only be placed in armour found in Scourge of the Past for Black Armory gear Fallen Barrier 1 Found in Scourge of the Past bonus chests Can only be placed in armour found in Scourge of the Past for Black Armory gear Fallen Repurposing 2 Found in Scourge of the Past bonus chests Can only be placed in armour found in Scourge of the Past for Black Armory gear Striking Hand 2 Found in the Menagerie Can only be placed in armour with a Season of Opulence slot Shielding Hand 1 Found in the Menagerie Can only be placed in armour with a Season of Opulence slot Giving Hand 3 Found in the Menagerie Can only be placed in armour with a Season of Opulence slot Power Overwhelming 2 Found in the Menagerie Can only be placed in armour with a Season of Opulence slot Energized 1 Found in the Menagerie Can only be placed in armour with a Season of Opulence slot Hive Armaments 3 Found in Crown of Sorrow bonus chests Can only be placed in armour with a Season of Opulence slot Hive Invigoration 1 Found in Crown of Sorrow bonus chests Can only be placed in armour with a Season of Opulence slot Hive Barrier 1 Found in Crown of Sorrow bonus chests Can only be placed in armour with a Season of Opulence slot Hive Repurposing 2 Found in Crown of Sorrow bonus chests Can only be placed in armour with a Season of Opulence slot

Arc Mod Energy cost How to get Notes Arc Resistance 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Quick Charge 5 Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn Striking Light 5 Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn Heavy Handed 7 Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn Powerful Friends 4 Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn Supreme Nightmare Banisher 3 Unlocked by completing Nightmare Hunts Can only be placed in Season of the Undying armour with Undying slots Enhanced Nightmare Banisher 2 Unlocked by completing Nightmare Hunts Can only be placed in Season of the Undying armour with Undying slots Nightmare Banisher 1 Unlocked by completing Nightmare Hunts Can only be placed in Season of the Undying armour with Undying slots Enhanced Resistant Tether 1 Found in Garden of Salvation bonus chests Can only be placed in Season of the Undying armour with Undying slots Resistant Tether 1 Found in Garden of Salvation bonus chests Can only be placed in Season of the Undying armour with Undying slots Empowering Largesse 1 Found in the Menagerie Can only be placed in armour that contains Season of Opulence slots Emperor's Shock 2 Found in the Menagerie Can only be placed in armour that contains Season of Opulence slots

Solar Mod Energy cost How to get Notes Solar Resistance 1 General play, Gunsmith, vendor packages Heal Thyself 4 Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn Firepower 4 Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn Blast Rounds 3 Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn Charged Up 2 Unlocked through Obelisks during Season of Dawn Supreme Nightmare Breaker 3 Unlocked by completing Nightmare Hunts Can only be placed in Season of the Undying armour with Undying slots Enhanced Nightmare Breaker 2 Unlocked by completing Nightmare Hunts Can only be placed in Season of the Undying armour with Undying slots Nightmare Breaker 1 Unlocked by completing Nightmare Hunts Can only be placed in Season of the Undying armour with Undying slots Enhanced Voltaic Ammo Collector 3 Found in Garden of Salvation bonus chests Can only be placed in Season of the Undying armour with Undying slots Voltaic Ammo Collector 1 Found in Garden of Salvation bonus chests Can only be placed in Season of the Undying armour with Undying slots Radiant Largesse 1 Found in the Menagerie Can only be placed in armour that contains Season of Opulence slots Emperor's Blaze 2 Found in the Menagerie Can only be placed in armour that contains Season of Opulence slots