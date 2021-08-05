The best CX-9 loadouts for Warzone

A new Modern Warfare gun added to Warzone? In 2021? It's more likely than you think. Introducing the CX-9, which is finally officially in Warzone after a couple of false starts, and it sure does pack a punch.

Being a Modern Warfare weapon, you'll obviously be able to unlock it by playing both Modern Warfare and Warzone. The challenge is pretty simple, and thanks to it being a MW gun, you don't have to finish every single game once you fulfil the target. The challenge is as follows: get 2 Longshot kills while using an SMG in 5 different matches. This is so much easier and faster than the challenges for Cold War guns, so get into it and try the below loadouts.

The best balanced Warzone CX-9 loadout

Attachments:

Barrel: CX-38S

CX-38S Stock: CX-FR

CX-FR Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 50 Round Drums

50 Round Drums Perk: Sleight of Hand

Secondary:

Perks:

EOD

High Alert

Amped

Throwables:

Semtex

Stun Grenades

The CX-9 is an absolute monster when you get up close and personal, especially since a buff to mid-range and headshot damage to cement its place as a strong all-rounder. Its super-fast fire rate means you can empty a big wedge of bullets into opponents to rack up damage fast, and according to JGod , the time-to-kill of the CX-9 is really competitive thanks to this rate of fire. It also means the gun will be more forgiving than other SMGs, as you can miss a couple of shots here and there and whilst still dishing out a significant amount of harm.

The CX-9 has some really cool attachments too, including the CX-38S barrel, which is like the integrated monolithic barrel as seen in our best MP5 loadout . It boosts your range and recoil values, as well as silencing your weapon, making a muzzle attachment both unavailable and unnecessary. Instead, you can start stacking up a solid buffet of attachments to really boost the gun's power. The Merc Foregrip is a reliable recoil-reducer, and you can speed up your ADS time with the CX-FR. These balance each other out nicely, and allow you to chuck on the 50 Round Drum magazine.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

With such a fast fire rate, having a larger mag size is pretty essential, and even with the 50 Round Drums, you'll be able to get those bullets back ridiculously fast with the Sleight of Hand perk attachment. This CX-9 loadout is a really nice close-range SMG, with a bit of flexibility when it comes to your range values. When you get out of SMG range, just swap to your XM4, or your preferred ranged gun (I still enjoy the MG82 ).

I've gone for EOD and Amped because they're just really solid choices in the Perk department, and you should start with an Overkill loadout in order to get your XM4 at the same time as your CX-9, but if you can grab a second loadout in a game, I highly recommend chucking on High Alert. It gives you a directional indicator when an enemy is eyeing you up, letting you duck into cover faster before they can down you. I've used it a fair bit lately and it's been amazing, particularly in late-game scenarios.

Of course, this does mean you lose out on your Ghost perk, and if that's too big a sacrifice I completely understand. Still, give High Alert a try - the CX-9 is a great option to give it a spin with and it's well worth giving a little go. Finally, chuck on your Semtex grenades to flush enemies out of cover, and your Stun Grenades to incapacitate them as you rush in, and your CX-9 loadout will be an absolute treat.

The best close-range Warzone CX-9 loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: CX-23

CX-23 Stock: CX-FR

CX-FR Ammunition: 50 Round Drums

50 Round Drums Perk: Sleight of Hand

Secondary:

Perks:

EOD

High Alert

Amped

Throwables:

Throwing Knife

Heartbeat Sensor

I've changed a couple bits and pieces for this loadout. Firstly, the CX-38S attachment is gone - it just slowed the gun down too much. Not to worry though - this weapon is built for speed. The Monolithic Suppressor and 50 Round Drums are kicking about, which yes, do slow us down a bit. However, the other attachments more than make up for this.

You already know about the CX-FR stock. This absolute dreamboat makes you move faster and aim down sights faster, meaning you can zoom into a room with Dead Silence and spray your enemies down with ease. The loadout also still includes Sleight of Hand because with such a fast-firing weapon you can't afford to get caught short in the middle of a firefight.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

The unique addition here is the CX-23 barrel, which blocks your Underbarrel slot because it comes with a movement speed-enhancing foregrip. Your range and bullet velocity goes down, but for a run-and-gun playstyle, you'll want to be using this gun to clear rooms and nothing else. The CX-23 barrel also boosts your recoil control, which is pretty necessary since this loadout obliterates it somewhat and makes it very challenging to use further than across the room.

This gun runs great alongside an AK-47, and I enjoy using Throwing Knives on speedy SMG classes like this. They let you instantly finish off a downed enemy without having to waste precious ammo, time, and the element of surprise gunning them down before they self-revive.

So there you have it - the best CX-9 loadouts at the moment in Warzone! Give this gun a go - it's a pretty quick unlock and you'll thoroughly enjoy at least trying it out.