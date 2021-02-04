Best CPU deal today: the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is just £420 right now

Just when you thought it was impossible to get hold of next-gen computer hardware in general, Scan pulls this incredible CPU deal out of the bag. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is an 8-core, 16-thread monster processor, built using AMD's top-notch Zen 3 architecture. And right now, the Ryzen 7 5800X is a fantastic £420 at Scan.

It comes with DDR4 3,200MHz memory support, and has base clock speeds of 3.8GHz, topping out with a 4.7GHz boost. The Ryzen 7 5800X also comes packing 32MB L3 Cache, which helps ensure that all those little chiplets are fed with data constantly. That much cache also really helps in games.

This is a seriously powerful CPU, with great IPC improvements giving it an advantage in thread-aware applications over previous generation models like the AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT. In Cinebench R20 rendering it throws up a multi-core score of 6054, and the single-core score sits at 626—which is miles ahead of the previous gen.

Game wise, you're looking at way over 70 FPS average at 1080p, on ultra settings, in plenty of top games, such as Metro Exodus and Total War: Three Kingdoms.

While not the most powerful CPU out there, this Zen 3 processor can hold its own where it counts. With a stellar GPU combo, it's bound to deliver over 70 FPS on ultra settings at 1080p; it doesn't do terribly at 1440p either. Its single- and multi-thread capabilities are top-tier. It wrecks the Cinebench R20 scores of AMD's previous-gen chips, along with Intel's 10th gen Core i7 10700K, alike. For 7% saved and free postage, that's a win.View Deal

Usually, you'd have to drop £449 on this CPU, but you can save yourself the best part of £30 right now and pick it up for £420. Plus, that comes with not only free delivery on your whole basket, but delivery by tomorrow if you act fast. There's a lot of strife going on across the hardware market at the moment, so we can't guarantee you'll see this price again.