Behind the music of Lord of the Rings Online's Riders of Rohan expansion

Earlier in the week, we gave you a look at the mounted combat system coming in Lord of the Rings Online's Riders of Rohan expansion. But if horses are the most important thing to portraying the Riddermark of Tolkien's world, the second most important things has got to be fiddles. Preferably ancient Norwegian fiddles, of the sort composer Chance Thomas used in crafting the expansion's score. Check out the video above to hear more about how the music of Rohan was created.