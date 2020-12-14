Beautiful action platformer Ender Lilies enters Early Access in January

In metroidvanias, horror and beauty often belong together. Think of the gorgeous yet dark world of Blasphemous or Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night , where the dangerous monsters out for your hide are as likely to be overly large kittens as tentacle beasts. With Ender Lilies, developers Live Wire and adglobe are evoking a similar feel, dropping a young girl called Lily into a world where everything the rain touches turns monstrous. If that sounds like a world you'd like to explore, you're in luck—Ender Lilies will release into Steam Early Access on January 21.

Lily isn't alone, however. She's accompanied by what seems like a spirit, who does the fighting for her, while she explores the world and climbs platforms in classic side-scrolling fashion. The different environments do look lovely. From a magical forest with giant fungi to a church, backgrounds are lit beautifully and are never completely static. The highlight however has to be the combat against some stunningly detailed monsters—from the look of things it will be a test of your patience and reflexes, as encounters in this trailer look quite fluid and speedy.