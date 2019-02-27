Battlestar Galactica Deadlock DLC adds radio chatter and new missions

Battlestar Galactica Deadlock is getting another DLC expansion in March, continuing the space strategy game's journey through the First Cylon War. The robots are still causing mischief, apparently. Sin and Sacrifice will include 11 new missions, along with a pair of new ships.

Everything I've learned from sci-fi points to space pilots being a terribly chatty bunch, and to add an air of authenticity to the ship battles, a radio chatter system will feature in battle and during cinematic replays. It's one of my most distinct memories of playing Homeworld for the first time, and it's not the only similarity the games have.

Relic's RTS and Deadlock both give you fleets to command in a war with the odds stacked against you and the strong possibility of defeat. Deadlock gives you a lot more to worry about though, as well as multiple fleets, but it doesn't look nearly as pretty.

The launch of the DLC will coincide with a free update for everyone. If you have the base game, you'll be able to start up a new campaign and choose to play with the crew veterancy system. It lets your crews gain XP for surviving battles or defeating other ships, netting them passive bonuses when they level up. The bonuses will boost ship stats, depending on the class of the vessel. Unfortunately, it's going to sting a bit more when they get blown up.

The DLC and free update are both due out on March 19.