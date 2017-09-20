Popular

Battlerite will leave Early Access and go free-to-play in November

By

But there will be one chance to play it for free before its proper launch.

Battlerite, the indie competitive brawler described by Chris Thursten as "the best teamfight you've ever had", is leaving Early Access on November 8. That milestone will coincide with it transforming to a free-to-play title (which has always been the plan—only the Early Access period has a price tag). 

But if you're keen to play the game free before its official launch, there will be a free week starting September 25, and ending October 1, and the game will sell for $10 during that time.

It's an awkward incentive: why pay for a game imminently going free? Well... I don't know. I don't think you wisely would, to be honest. But it's reportedly a very good game, with quite the flourishing community, so there may be those among us keen to gain a competitive advantage.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated that Battlerite would be $10 until launch day, but the discount is only available during the free week.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
See comments