Battlefront to receive content based on the new Star Wars films

By

And EA teases several new upcoming Star Wars games.

At EA's press conference at E3 2016, several upcoming Star Wars games were briefly teased, as well as the news that Star Wars: Battlefront would be receiving additional content based on the new Star Wars films. You can watch the video shown at E3, titled "Star Wars: A Look Ahead" above.

There wasn't much in the way of specific details, but a game from Amy Hennig and Visceral Games is planned for 2018, and will feature a completely original narrative and characters. The gif below is taken from a few seconds of early footage of the game.

Respawn Entertainment is also working on a Star Wars game, a 3rd person action adventure, though no date or further details were provided.

Christopher Livingston

As staff writer, Chris has a love/hate relationship with Early Access survival games and an odd fascination with the lives of NPCs. He learned how to make animated gifs a while ago and now it's pretty much all he does.
