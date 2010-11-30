Battlefield Play4Free closed beta launches tonight

Battlefield Play4Free is a free to play Battlefield game that uses Battlefield 2's maps and Battlefield: Bad Company 2's weapons and class system. A closed beta for the game kicks off tonight for all those lucky players invited.

If you want to know more about the Battlefield Play4Free, check out our preview , or head over to the Battlefield Play4Free site. If you haven't received an invite yet, don't fret. Minecraft creator Notch might be able to help you out.Notch announced on Twitter earlier that he'd received a bunch of keys from EA. Too many keys, in fact. He's planning on giving some away once the beta goes live. if you fancy grabbing one, keep an eye on Notch's Twitter account and his blog .