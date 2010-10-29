Battlefield: Bad Company 2 patch on the way

The first in a big series of updates to DICE's frantic team shooter, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, will be landing soon. As well as a couple of minor fixes, DICE are making other alterations based on their experience developing the multiplayer component of Medal of Honor.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like they're completely replacing the world's most awful server browser. Here's the list of the changes announced so far as posted on the EA Forums . The servers will go down for a bit while the update is being applied.



One of the Insignias requiring an unobtainable Bronze star for the tracer dart – requirement removed.



Hit registration changes brought over from MOH to BC2; several bugfixes, the clientserver send rates have been increased, some of the hitboxes themselves have been changed. This will increase the accuracy of guns, but will not make much of a difference to the knife.



Removed the blue box behind the chat window.



The 2-second immunity when spawning/being revived can will now be immediately removed either by firing, zooming, or any movement (move, crouch, jump). Merely looking around will not remove the invulnerability. In essence: If a person moves, he is never invulnerable.



3D vision fixed.



It's good news that DICE are continuing to update the game after a period of silence, but the hitbox changes could significantly alter the feel of the weapons in the game, and might prove a controversial decision for Battlefield: Bad Company 2 fans who aren't too fond of the Medal of Honor multiplayer. We'll see how the update feels when it hits soon.

[via Bluesnews ]