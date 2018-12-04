Battlefield 5's first big DLC update has been delayed

Battlefield 5’s first Tides of War update, Chapter 1: Overture, has been delayed. The update was meant to launch on December 3, but it’s yet to appear. The team encountered a last minute issue, so DICE is holding off until it’s fixed.

DICE announced the delay on Twitter yesterday, but there’s been no more news on the update since then.

The team has discovered an issue with the #Battlefield Chapter 1: Overture update. Rather than create issues in the game, we’re holding the update for the time being. We don’t anticipate a long delay and we’ll be back with more news tomorrow or as soon as we have it. pic.twitter.com/bc6xlWPc8eDecember 3, 2018

It’s a beefy update, too, throwing the new Panzerstorm map, The Last Tiger war story, vehicle customisation, the practice range and new weekly missions into the war-torn shooter. Unfortunately, you’ll just have to be content with this trailer for the time being.

DICE also hosted a livestream, giving us a sneak peek at some of the new stuff coming to the game. You can watch the recording over on Twitch.

We'll update this story when Overture appears.