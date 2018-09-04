Battlefield 5 open beta has a profanity filter, PC graphics settings detailed

The Battlefield 1 Premium Pass will be free for a week after the Battlefield 5 beta, reported Andy last night. The latter kicks off later this week, and we now know it's got a profanity filter and a wealth of PC graphics settings.

From back to front, expect to tinker with textures, texture filtering, lighting, post-processing, mesh, undergrowth, terrain, anti-aliasing post-processing and ambient occlusion. As DSOGaming rightly points out, Nvidia's GeForce RTX series isn't available to the public as yet, so don't expect to be able to enable or disable real-time ray tracing.

Do expect to adjust a resolution scaler, though, and to mess with UI scale factor, FOV sliders, motion blue, weapon depth of field, chromatic aberration, film grain, lens distortion and custom colours. As for sound, music and master levels can be tweaked—and the in-game announcer can be set to on/off. Likewise, the announcer's native language can be changed to suit.

As reported by Eurogamer, EA Dice producer Jaqub Ajmal says Battlefield 5 also comes with a profanity filter. When asked about muting individuals, and not entire chat rooms, Ajmal said: "Totally understand that. We have added a profanity filter in Battlefield V, which will be available in the Open Beta on PC."

Battlefield 5's release date was recently pushed from October to November. Its open beta kicks off on September 6, and is available to preload now.