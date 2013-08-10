Battlefield 4 trailer offers a very Gallic look at its upcoming total war

Despite somehow getting a B in my French A Level, I can only recall a smattering of the language, those few words mainly revolving around breakfast (or as they call it in France, 'petit breakfast'). Amazingly, it's not enough to help me understand this latest Battlefield 4 trailer, which for some reason has only been released en Francais. Thankfully it's not too hard to follow, if you're proficient in the universal language of Shooting At Shit. In addition to Shit Being Shot At, this latest video features skyscrapers collapsing, planes falling down, and lots of other things that look pretty darned spectacular courtesy of DICE's Le Frostbite 3 engine.

Sacrebleu. At least DICE's horrible portmanteau word 'levolution' makes a bit more sense in a French context - simply insert an apostrophe after that first L, and suddenly the world makes more sense.

Battlefield Quatre is out October 29th in the US, and November 1st in the UK (and, well, France).

Ta, PCGamesN and Games HQ Media .