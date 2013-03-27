Popular

Battlefield 4 gameplay trailer leaks; appears to be campaign focused

Battlefield 4

Update: The trailer's been pulled by EA from YouTube in record time. Check back in soon for our thoughts on Battlefield 4 after seeing the game at GDC tonight.

A 30 second gameplay trailer for Battlefield 4 has leaked on YouTube, and it appears to focus on the game's single player campaign. The footage corroborates earlier hints that the fourth installment will feature water combat, and there's also the promise of a gargantuan 17 minute gameplay video on the Battlefield 4 website, though that has yet to emerge.

Battlefield 4 is being officially unveiled at an event in San Francisco later today, but that hasn't stopped three new screenshots leaking earlier today. Stay tuned for the details as they come through. In the meantime, feast your eyes on the trailer:

