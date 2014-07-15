Popular

Battlefield 4 FIFA World Cup Easter Egg brings sportsmanship to the warzone

Battlefield World Cup

We can't always be mowing one another down with military grade weaponry. Sometimes, it's important to take some time out. To celebrate the now finished FIFA World Cup, DICE has embedded a thematic Easter Egg in the Battlefield 4 Community Test Environment. More specifically, the studio has built a fenced off area on the Caspian Border map. Inside you'll find an oversized ball and two goals. Push the ball into the goals, and in keeping with the whole war scenario, it will explode. The video above by DannyonPC will give you an idea of how it works.

Looks like DICE is making a habit of celebrating momentous occasions: here's how it celebrated Independence Day in Battlefield 4 .

