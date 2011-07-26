Battlefield 3 videos show multiplayer load-out options and Operation Metro map

Half an hour of new footage has leaked out of the Battlefield 3 alpha. It's not made by DICE, so it's a good idea to shove it into your eyes as quickly as possible. It could be taken down at any minute. The video is put together by by YourGamingTeam , who investigate the load-out options, test each weapon's recoil and investigate every corner of the Operation Metro map. It doesn't look as though the alpha is running with any of the advanced graphical features that made the single player tank demo at E3 so spectacular, but it's worth a look to get a feel for the size of the new maps. You'll find the second 15 minute video below.