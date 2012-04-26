Battlefield 3 trailer and screenshots obliterate Donya Fortress, all pillars must die

Donya Fortress is one of the four new maps that'll be available as part of the upcoming Close Quarters DLC for Battlefield 3. It seems to be constructed mostly of pillars, but thankfully they don't seem to be at all relevant to the structural integrity of the map. The trailer shows them being blown to smithereens with no sign of imminent collapse. DICE map designers evidently have a clear grasp of health and safety. Bravo.

The DLC will also add ten new weapons to help take those pillars out when the pack is released in June. The chaos evident in the trailer above can be sampled in relative calm in these six new stills of Donya as it's torn apart by a storm of lead.