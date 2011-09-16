Popular

Battlefield 3 screenshots how Operation Guillotine and Caspian Border

Battlefield 3 - run for cover

Some gorgeous new screenshots of Battlefield 3 have parachuted in ahead of part two of the Operation Guillotine trailer, which should hit later on today. There are a couple of shots of the night time single player mission, but most of them show the 64-player Caspian Border map.

Bonus points for spotting the soldier who's gone charging into the dark city of Operation Guillotine wearing a pair of dark sunglasses, and check out the engineer who seems be carrying a spare rocket launcher on his back for times when there's just no time to reload, which in Battlefield is ALL THE TIME.

