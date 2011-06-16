Battlefield 3 pre-order bonuses will be available to all, boycott seems to be over

In a clarification posted on the official Battlefield 3 blog, DICE general manager Karl Magnus Troedsson has stated the bonuses from the Battlefield 3 pre-orders will eventually become available to all players.

Troedsson says the Physical Warfare Pack , which many feared would imbalance the game, will eventually become available for all: "If you do not pre-order Battlefield 3 at a retailer carrying the Physical Warfare Pack, don't worry. We will unlock the contents of the Physical Warfare Pack for free to all Battlefield 3 players later this year."

The Back to Karkand expansion will not be exclusive to those who pre-order either. Troedsson says: "If you pre-order Battlefield 3, you will be able to play Back to Karkand at no extra charge as soon as it is released, but it is not day one DLC and it is not on the base game disc. We think it's a sweet deal, and it's available to everyone everywhere. If you do not pre-order Battlefield 3, you can still buy Back to Karkand separately and play it as soon as it is released, the very same date as anyone who pre-ordered. In other words, there is no segmentation of the community when we launch the base game."

DICE are going to detail further pre-release offers over the next two weeks to "avoid confusion."

Reaction to the post seems to be largely positive, with Reddit, the principal organiser of the boycott effort claiming victory .