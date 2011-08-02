Battlefield 3 pre-order bonuses announced for the US

Residents of the USA can now get a glimpse of the bonuses they'll recieve, should they pre-order the game from specific retailers, reports Joystiq . While Europeans have had a chance to survey their best bet for the past month, this is the first time Americans can see what they'll receive should they purchase their game from Gamestop , Amazon or Best Buy .

Come society's eventual collapse, mankind will organise based on which pre-order bonus you received with Battlefield 3. Find out for which tribe you'll be cracking skulls open and drinking the brains inside for below:

Gamestop Battlefield 3 pre-order

GameStop's pre-order includes the Physical Warfare pack , in addition to the Back To Karkand DLC. If you are part of their PowerUp Rewards, you'll get a free Prima Battlefield 3 strategy guide as well.

Amazon Battlefield 3 pre-order

If you pre-order on Amazon, you'll receive an exclusive set of dog tags for multiplayer. On top of that, the pre-order includes the Back To Karkand expansion pack.

Best Buy Battlefield 3 pre-order

Best Buy offers the same Limited Edition version with Back To Karkand, plus a set of new multiplayer skins — the SPECACT Kit. You'll receive a code to unlock 8 new multiplayer skins when the game is released.

Via Battlefield 3 Blog .