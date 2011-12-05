Battlefield 3 patch incoming, will nerf mortars, tactical lights and intefering trees

A big 2GB Battlefield 3 patch is set to arrive tomorrow morning, fixing bugs and making some important balance changes. The fixes range from nice additions like an alternative HUD colour scheme if you're colourblind, to important fixes for a few extreme errors that I didn't know existed. Apparently if you run and vault over an obstacle into water, you can instantly die. Time to spend the rest of the day trying to replicate that one on stage one of Operation Metro before tomorrow's update makes it extinct.

The balance updates make some important changes, and they seem sensible. Tactical lights will be nerfed (yaay!) Mortars will take longer to reload and mortar shells will take longer to hit (yaay!) The IRNV scope will now only be effective at short rangs (nooo!). The patch will also tweak all weapons so that they to do less damage on full automatic, DICE say that "burst fire is now preferable at mid to long range." DICE also throw a bone to US forces on Caspian border. They've "moved a tank spawn in US base on Caspian Border so it would not be destroyed by a falling tree."

You can browse the full patch notes below, as taken from Battlelog , where DICE also confirm that the update will land tomorrow morning at 8AM GMT.

Bugfixes



Fixed a problem with spawn timer now showing blue border on startup and lost spawn point

Fixed a problem where player who joined queuing on End of round got spawn screen stuck on screen, but unable to do anything with it untill next round loaded

Fixed a problem where camera would change to 3rd person on killcam when killcam was turned off in server settings

Fixed stat references on several dogtags

Fixed for surveillance ribbon not counting TUGS

Fixed a missing combat area lines on the minimap for Grand Bazaar conquest small

Moved a tank spawn in US base on Caspian Border so it would not be destroyed by a falling tree

Fixed a problem where placing C4 with the russians soldier was playing US faction VO

Fixed a problem where TV guided missiles could be shot into its own helicopter and destroy it

Fixed a problem when attempting to fire lock on weapons without a target

Tweaked the chat, it should now be a bit easier to read

Fixed several vehicles that did not properly shoot rockets and guns towards their predictive sights

Fixed the G17 Supressed Laser not working properly

Added alternate HUD colors to help colorblinds

Added a network interpolation setting. This allows users with good bandwidth reduce latency, but might increase some stuttering. The user can find what works best for his connection by tweaking the slider.

Increased the Spawn protection radius on TDM

Fixed a problem with smoke on land vehicles, Missiles should now miss more often

Fixed a problem where users could end up with IRNV scope in any vehicle

Fixed a problem where player dies if vaulting over a ledge and into water while sprinting

Fixed several crashes and increased general stability

Fixed a problem where the user was unable to revive two players that have the bodies one over the other

Fixed so you can assign an axis and use as a digital input. This makes it possible for the player (on pc) to assign one of the sticks on a gameped to be used for throttle/brake.

Fixed a problem with the Kill camera acting up when suiciding from parachute

Fixed air radar was showing to much. now lasertagged, heatsignature above threshold, enemy missiles and capture points are only visible on air radar

Fixed a problem where the game would enter a technical hang if the user pressed pause menu and tilde at the same time

Fixed a problem where you could get green flashes on screen

You can now reassign cycle weapons

Fixed so the weapon zooms automatically after bipod deploy is gone when using zoom toggle

Fixed a problem where the parachute would stay stuck in air if the owner was killed

Balance Tweaks