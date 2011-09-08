Battlefield 3 hits 1.25 million pre-orders

In an interview with Gamasutra Electronic Arts CFO Eric Brown revealed that Battlefield 3 has "Around 1.25 million pre-orders." Putting it "Well ahead" of predecessor Battlefield: Bad Company 2. As of May this year, Bad Company 2 had sold 5 million copies, a healthy amount, but far short of the 23 million copies Call of Duty: Black Ops has sold to date.

Regarding their plans going forward Brown said. "We have the advantage of a two-and-a-half week early launch window versus our competitor [Activision's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3], and we intend to use that."