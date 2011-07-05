Battlefield 3 dev: "we are not going to make any modding tools"

DICE exec Patrick Söderlund has told told German mag GameStar that there are currently no plans to add modding tools to Battlefield 3, saying that the power of the Frostbite 2 engine makes it tough to tweak.

"As of now, we are not going to make any modding tools," said Söderlund. "If you look at the Frostbite engine, and how complex it is, it's going to be very difficult for people to mod the game, because of the nature of the set up of levels, of the destruction and all those things… it's quite tricky. So we think it's going to be too big of a challenge for people to make a mod."

Sad news for sure, though no doubt modders out there will see Söderlund's statement as a challenge more than anything. GTA IV has no official mod tools, but that hasn't stopped fans from making impressive additions . Battlefield 3 is due out on October 25 this year. For a glimpse of what the Frostbite 2 engine can do, check out the E3 footage of an enormous tank battle.