Battlefield 3: Close Quarters DLC now available to all to buy

Did any of you purchase Battlefield Premium? Well if you didn't, but you still want to play Battlefield 3's new Close Quarters DLC, now's your chance. Mr Moneybags may have had the new maps to himself for the last week, but now everyday Joe Public, who prefers to purchase his map packs one at a time, thank you very much, is getting a crack.

The DLC, which adds ten new weapons and four new maps, is priced at £11.99 or $14.99, and you can get it through Origin . Will any of you be getting it? Did you already spring for premium? What did you think? Let us know in the comments below.

We're hard at work on a review of the new DLC, in the meantime check out our Battlefield 3: Back to Karkand review to see what we thought of the game's last DLC. Or if you haven't played the original game yet, try our Battlefield 3 review instead.