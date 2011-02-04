Battlefield 3 announced: 64 man multiplayer, fighter jets, teaser trailer.

Battlefield 3 is coming. A new website has launched with release details and a new teaser trailer. The game's due out this autumn, and it's already available to pre-order. Read on for the first details.

The first Battlefield 3 details were revealed on the new Battlefield 3 site. The game's being developed in the Frostbite 2 engine, which aims to bring new levels of explodability to Battlefield 3's environments.

Game Informer have also revealed that there 64 player multiplayer, the abiliity to go prone and fighter jets will all be in the game. It's also likely that there will be a beta in October, as limited editions of last year's Medal of Honour offered access to a Battlefield 3 beta within 12 months of release. It came out on October 12 2010. Pre-orders for Battlefield 3 are already available from the EA store.

We also know that the game will need a powerful machine to run. The Frostbite 2 engine is designed for DirectX11 and won't run at all on Windows XP. This could be the game to upgrade for. It's been a long time, but Battlefield is back.