All the guns in Battlefield 2042 we know so far

It's time to go in all-guns blazing.

If you played the Battlefield 2042 beta, you'll no doubt have tried a range of weapons and playstyles. At launch, there will be a bunch of Battlefield 2042 weapons with which to wreak havoc on your foes. Now that the betas are over, you'll have been able to try the majority of them out and get a feel for what you prefer. We expect the majority of these guns to appear as is when Battlefield 2042 releases on November 19, so let's take a look at all the ones we know so far.

All the Battlefield 2042 weapons we know so far

There were seven gun types available during the beta period and we expect to see all of these in-game at launch. Most will likely receive some balance changes and tweaking but should play relatively similar to what you've experienced so far. Once more weapons are confirmed we'll be adding them to this list, but for now, let's look at all the confirmed guns. 

  •  Handguns: M44 (Taurus M44), G57 (Glock 19) 
  •  SMGs: K30 (KRISS Vector), PBX-9 (LWRC SMG 45) 
  •  LMGs: LCMG (KAC LAMG), PKP Pecheneg 
  •  Assault Rifles: SCAR-H, M5A3 (MCX Spear), 4v9 (DDM4V7), AK24 (AK12) 
  •  Marksman Rifles: DSR-1, Chukavin SVCh, TG-24 (Sako TRG) 
  •  Shotgun: Remington 870 
  •  Launchers: FN40GL, Carl Gustaf M4 

And that's your lot! DICE is likely to confirm weapons and potentially announce more nearer to launch, so you'll just need to twiddle your thumbs a while longer. In the meantime, you can check out everything we know about Battlefield 2042 here

