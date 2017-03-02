Battlefield 1: They Shall Not Pass trailer reveals a mid-March release date

EA announced today that They Shall Not Pass, the first expansion for the First World War shooter Battlefield 1, will be available on March 14 for Premium Pass holders and two weeks later for everyone else. We've also got a new trailer to watch that showcases the fearsome, battle-hardened soldiers of the French Army, who are (finally) joining the fight.

The expansion adds four new maps, the Char 2C super-heavy tank and St. Chamond assault tank, the Trench Raider Elite Class, and the Siege Howitzer stationary weapon. Also on tap are two new operations, Devil's Anvil and Beyond the Marne, and a new game mode, Frontlines, "a mix of Conquest and Rush as you fight for chained control points in a tug-of-war frontline."

They Shall Not Pass is the first of Battlefield 1's four-part Premium Pass. The remaining expansions, which will include trips to Belgium, Russia, Turkey, and beyond, were revealed yesterday. Full details are available at battlefield.com.

If you haven't yet given Battlefield 1 a shot, a ten-hour free trial will be available this weekend, beginning at 5 am PT on March 3 and running until 10 am PT on March 6. The trial version will include four multiplayer modes on five maps, and also the first two War Stories of the single-player mode. Details and download links, once it goes live, will be available on Origin.