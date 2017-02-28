Battlefield 1's upcoming expansions will take players to Belgium, Russia, and 'hell'

The first of four "themed digital expansion packs" included in the Battlefield 1 Premium Pass was revealed last year as They Shall Not Pass, which adds four maps, two vehicles, a new game mode, and the French to the Great War FPS. Today EA unveiled the remaining three parts of the package, which collectively will bring the Russians to the front, incorporate naval warfare, give us a disastrous campaign against the Ottoman Empire, and introduce players to some of the most hellishly apocalyptic battles of the war.

There are no dates as of yet (They Shall Not Pass is expected to be out in March), but they will presumably come in this order:

They Shall Not Pass

Play as one of the most ferocious armies in WW1—the French. Engage in the savage fighting around the furnace of Verdun, and descend into the bowels of Fort de Vaux where barbarous battles rage in the gas-filled corridors. Take part in the largest tank assault of the war by the Aisne riverbanks.

In the Name of the Tsar

Enter the biggest front of WW1 with the Russian Army. Ride in Galicia with the legendary Hussars during the Brusilov offensive. Partake in the skirmishes of the Albion assault in a freezing archipelago and fight in the snow covered ravines of the treacherous Lupkow Pass.

Turning Tides

Participate in the amphibious warfare of WW1. Embark with the new destroyer into intense tactical naval clashes. Master the coastal class airship in the fierce interplay between land, air and sea. Engage in the daredevil Zeebrugge raid and storm the beaches in the first days of the Gallipoli offensive.

Apocalypse

Go over the top in the most infamous battles of WW1. Conquer bitterly contested ground with brutal tools and unique weapons born out of desperation and deadlock. Never before have the nightmarish horrors of the Great War been closer as you descend into hell. Prepare to enter the Apocalypse.

Heavily fictionalized though they may be, it's cool to see lesser-known campaigns brought to the forefront of a major videogame. It's inevitable, given that the First World War hasn't been ridden nearly as hard as the sequel, but storming a beach that's not at Normandy will hopefully make for a nice change of pace, even if the ultimate outcome isn't positive.

Premium Pass holders will get two weeks advance access to the expansions, along with 14 Superior Battlepacks, 16 new multiplayer maps, 20 new weapons, new elite classes, priority server access, and other such bonus things. Details (and purchase links, if you're so inclined) are available from Origin.