Battlefield 1 Incursions mode is moving to the Community Test Environment

Battlefield 1 Incursions is a 5v5 competitive mode that takes place on a smaller scale than conventional BF1 matches. The idea is to create a more focused and intense experience for both players and audiences, with "top-notch support in place for those casting matches," the obvious implication being that EA is looking to build a pro scene around the game. The new mode went into closed alpha testing in September, and today the publisher announced that it's on its way to the more open test bed of the Community Environment.

"In this more expansive phase, we’ll allow anyone to register for access, and expand the player base as we keep developing and iterating on the experience," producer David Sirland explained in a blog post. "This will lead to more games played, better regional coverage, and finally: a large enough player pool to support the new features coming soon. No further action required if you’re already in the Alpha—you’ll see the name change with today’s update."

The move from alpha to community test will bring "a major overhaul of the Giant's Shadow map and the Demolition Driver—a Vehicle Operator kit with increased mobility and shorter vehicle respawn timers, sacrificing sustainability," Sirland said. "We are also looking into how spotting works and will be testing a new system for this." The community environment update will also see the rollout of the Spectator Mode, "a feature that we will continue to improve on in various ways."

The Community Environment is restricted to the PC version of Battlefield 1, but if you meet that prerequisite then you can sign up to take part at the BF1 Incursions page. Not everyone who puts their name in the hat will get access, but more players will be added as the test progresses. "We hope to see many players sign up in order to deploy a lot of servers and to hear varied and helpful feedback," Sirland said. A full launch date for the new Incursions mode hasn't been set.