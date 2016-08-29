Battleborn's latest hero is a big pink hen

Battleborn has a new hero, and true to the game's design philosophy he's a zany anthropomorph supported by a bunch of eye-roll-worthy puns. I wouldn't have it any other way, of course, so let's all say hello to Ernest: a big pink hen in military garb.

Ernest is a 'bombirdier', wink, meaning he carries a grenade launcher and a support-focused 'power egg'. You'll find a full rundown of his skills on the Battleborn site, or in the following video:

If you're a season pass or digital deluxe edition owner, Ernest will have made himself known to you a few days ago, but he'll fly home to roost for everyone else this coming Thursday.