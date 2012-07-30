Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition will have cross platform co-op

Imagine playing a bit of Baldur's gate with a friend sat a hundred miles away on their couch playing along on an iPad. That combination of futuristic cross-platform sorcery and D&D-fuelled nostalgia will become a reality this September when Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition arrives. "Bgee will have co-op multiplayer and will work across platforms" tweets creative director Trent Oster. "iPad can play with Android, Mac and PC. On happy gaming family:-)" D'awww.

According to the Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition site , there will be matchmaking for multiplayer sessions, which will presumably lump characters together based on their level. It's available to pre-purchase now for $19.99. Buying early will let you pre-load the files and jump in as soon as the Enhanced Edition is released on September 18. But how does it look? Check out the screenshots below to find out.