Baldur's Gate 3 livestream will feature 'the biggest patch note ever forged in the fiery pits of Larian'

Larian Studios announced the Early Access release date of Baldur's Gate 3 during a livestream called The Panel From Hell last year, a format the developer is planning to repeat this week in The Panel From Hell 2. This time, it will touch on a variety of updates on the state of Baldur's Gate 3 and the forthcoming patch 4, "including the biggest patch note ever forged in the fiery pits of Larian", and will also include "a peek at newly improved cinematics, Tieflings, spells and cows".

Patch 4 is coming soon, and like the previous patch it will break your savegame unless you hop over into the beta branch. Which is easy enough to do, if you're playing on Steam. Right-click Baldur's Gate 3 in your Steam library, select properties and then the betas tab, opt into the patch 3 branch and your current playthrough will remain safe. If you're playing on Stadia, unfortunately you're out of luck.

The Panel From Hell 2 will be hosted by Larian's creative director Swen Vincke and Wizards of the Coast's principal rules designer of Dungeons & Dragons, Jeremy Crawford, and will feature various guests. As a climax, there's going to be a live stream of "the latest content from Baldur's Gate 3's biggest update yet."

The Panel from Hell 2 will take place on February 17 at 10am PT, and you can watch it on Larian's Twitch, YouTube, or Steam channels.

