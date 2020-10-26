Baby Yoda is coming to Star Wars: Squadrons

Despite reaffirming a couple of weeks ago it had no plans to "dribble out" new content for Star Wars: Squadrons through seasonal updates or DLC, Electronic Arts has announced a "surprise content update" for the game that will add new unlockable items based on the Disney+-exclusive series The Mandalorian.

The update adds eight new items in total: One hologram, decal, dashboard flair, and hanging flair for each of the Imperial and New Republic factions. And yes, that includes Baby Yoda, although in a simpler, more bouncy-plastic-figurine incarnation than the "Mysterious Creature" that rides shotgun with Boba Fett on the television. New Republic only, I'm sorry to say—Imperial pilots will have to make do with an "IG-series assassin droid," which is basically a child's stick figure drawing brought to life and given guns.

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

It's easy to poke fun at EA for releasing new content less than three weeks after saying it wasn't going to (which is why I did), but in all fairness this is a small update that's meant primarily to promote Disney's Star Wars show, and more importantly it's entirely free: If you're not interested, you can just not unlock any of the new content and keep that ewok (whose name I learned today is Tuggtar) bouncing around on your armrest instead. Honestly, if EA had just thrown the stuff into the game without saying anything it probably would've taken days for most players to notice.

The Mandalorian Supply Drop will arrive in Star Wars: Squadrons on October 28. And why Baby Yoda isn't offered for the Imperial faction, I honestly do not understand—he's clearly a disciple of the Dark Side.