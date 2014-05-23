Australia, win a Wolfenstein: The New Order Panzerhund Edition

What's better than shooting Nazis in the face via the medium of computer games? Shooting Nazis in the face while surrounded by fancy merchandise related to a game about shooting Nazis in the face, that's what.

Thanks to Bethesda and MachineGames we're offering Australian readers the chance to win a limited edition Wolfenstein: The New Order Panzerhund Edition pack worth $110. The pack doesn't include the game, but it does include such fancy materials as an 8 inch "fully articulated hand-painted Panzerhund statue and base", as well as:

- A classified folder containing salvaged secret war documents including maps, case files, letters, secret documents, blueprints and an x-ray for the game's hero, B.J. Blazkowicz.

- A set of 14 full-color 'vintage' postcards from Wolfenstein's alternate 1960's, bound in a display book.

- Three embroidered patches and a replica dog tag.

- An exclusive Steelbook case to house your copy of the game

Here's what you're getting in pictorial format:

We also have three merch packs up for grabs, including a shirt, bag and poster. To go in the draw, you'll need to visit the competition page and answer the following question: “What would you ask Wolfenstein protagonist BJ Blazkowicz if he was a real life person?”

Entries close next Friday, May 30. The competition is open to Australian residents only.