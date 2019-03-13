Atomicrops is a farming roguelike full of mutant vegetables and romance

It's been a long time since we last heard from Atomicrops, the post-apocalyptic farming simulator. It looks like an unholy union between Stardew Valley and Nuclear Throne, tasking farmers with growing lots of mutant produce and then protecting it from ravenous monsters. It was announced back in 2017, and now you can finally watch the reveal trailer.

Farming's tricky at the end of the world, it turns out. To make a decent living, you'll need to explore the wasteland, looking for new atomicrops to grow back home, all while making sure your fields aren't being destroyed by pesky invaders. More money can be made from fat crops, apparently, so you'll be able to feed your mutant veggies a bunch of bugs, increasing the quality of your harvest. Vegetables are weird.

You won't need to do it alone, at least. You can get married. To a tomato, apparently, as well as other denizens of the local town. Your spouse will help you on your adventures, acting like a bodyguard, as all spouses are designed to do.

Friendly critters will lend a hand, too. We're promised entourages of pigs, chickens and cows who will automate the farm. Hopefully they won't have to be harvested as well. You can go around making employee burgers; it's just bad business.

You'll be able to practise your twin-stick shooting and farming when Atomicrops launches later this year.