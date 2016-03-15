Assassin’s Creed ‘VR Experience’ coming this year

Assassin’s Creed is getting a tie-in ‘VR experience’ later this year, but whatever a VR experience is, according to co-developer Practical Magic it’s not a game.

Just announced: Assassin's Creed VR experience - based on the film - is coming this year from FOX & Practical Magic. pic.twitter.com/YZUCJwfPY3March 15, 2016

Technically, it’s a spinoff of a spinoff by Practical Magic and Fox based around the Assassin’s Creed movie starring Michael Fassbender that's due to arrive around Christmastime. All we know at this point is that the historical (and I use that word lightly) side of the film will take place in the 15th century. Here’s Fassbender looking over a 15th-century roof.

Whether we’ll be turning our heads to look around various locations in the film (like the Jack the Ripper trailer for Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate) or just admiring the Fass from various angles, Ubisoft must be convinced that it’s far enough from a game not to break its pledge to allow Assassin’s Creed a year-long rest.