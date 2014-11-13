Assassin's Creed Unity's future fixes detailed

Ubisoft has already acknowledged the problems AMD users are experiencing, noting that performance may be "adversely affected" by certain CPU and GPU configurations. But the game's issues extend beyond certain specific hardware issues. Now, they've mapped out some of the other pressing concerns that they should probably get around to fixing.

The next update, Ubi says, will address some specific issues. That is, issues more specific than, "this game runs like a man whose legs have been encased in Camembert."

Arno falling through the ground.

Game crashing when joining a co-op session.

Arno getting caught inside of hay carts.

Delay in reaching the main menu screen at game start.

Beyond that, Ubi is planning to address the game's bigger problems. "This list doesn’t capture everything," explain the team, "but here are the most widely-reported problems we’ve heard about from you."

Frame rate issues.

Graphical and collision issues.

Matchmaking co-op issues.

Helix Credits issues.

Taken in totality, that is a lot of Assassin's Creed Unity problems that need to be addressed. I've been playing on a Nvidia GTX 670, and can confirm that the frame rate issues are consistent and noticeable. While my game can run at around 30 FPS in open play, it does suffer frequent stuttering. Moreover, it tanks during cutscenes—dropping as low as 10 FPS for no discernible reason. Then, of course, there's the fact that sometimes characters just straight up walk through each other. It's an strange old bit of software.