Assassin's Creed: Unity delayed, now planned for mid-November

Wait, has Tom's pile of jumpers shifted slightly? Is Ben's amputated hand pointing at a different angle? Has... actually I don't know who owns the plastic crab, but I'm sure the plastic crab has moved. Aha, there's a note wedged between my magazine stack—a secret communiqué left by an unseeable agent. Let's see what's inside...

"Assassin's Creed: Unity delayed STOP"

"New release date is 13 November STOP"

"Sorry for knocking over the crab STOP"

Moments later, a press release arrives by email. "As we got close to the finish, we realized we were near the target but still needed a bit more time to hone some of the details to make sure Assassin's Creed Unity is exceptional," says Ubi senior producer Vincent Pontbriand in it. "We sincerely appreciate players' commitment to the game and their patience. It's just a couple more weeks. And it's going to be worth it."

For us on the outside, it's not a long wait—just two weeks from its original date of 28 October. It's almost hard to know what they're going to be able to do in that time. But then, Ubisoft has a lot of staff to throw at a problem.

