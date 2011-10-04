Popular

Assassin's Creed Revelations trailer puts Ezio on Altair's trail

By

[bcvideo id="1199886993001"]

"When I started this fight, I did not think that it would span a lifetime," says Ezio. But then Assassin's Creed 2 sold so well, and he's had to come back for one game, and now another. That's no bad thing. Ezio's charm and exuberance has gradually turned into grizzled awesomeness. Now he has to track down the clues left by his more boring and angsty ancestor, Altair, and figure out what the hell is going on with those ancient gods and magic orbs, and all that stuff about the garden of Eden. The Assassin's Creed Revelations PC release date was pushed back recently. It'll now arrive on December 2.

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
See comments